Hays County confirms its first human West Nile Virus case of 2026

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – Health officials in Hays County have confirmed the first human case of West Nile Virus this year.

The confirmed human case follows a series of positive mosquito trap samples collected across the county this season, the county said in a social media post. Eight mosquito trap samples have now tested positive for the virus.

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Hays County Health Department officials are urging residents to take the following precautions:

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent when outdoors

Wear long, loose and light-colored clothes

Remove or treat standing water around homes or workplaces to reduce mosquito breeding grounds

Approximately 80% of people infected with West Nile Virus experience no symptoms, health officials said. However, others may develop fever, headache, body aches, rash or other flu-like symptoms.

People age 50 and older, as well as those with weakened immune systems, are considered at greater risk of developing severe illness, the county said.

The Hays County Health Department and Hays County Development Services said they will continue human health and mosquito surveillance throughout mosquito season.

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