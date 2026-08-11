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Sports

Spurs schedule sneak peek: San Antonio to face Thunder on Opening Night, Knicks on Christmas Day

NBA releases highlights ahead of Thursday’s full 2026-27 schedule reveal; Spurs-Knicks will air live on KSAT 12

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are front and center on two of the NBA’s biggest days on the regular season calendar.

San Antonio will open the 2026-27 season at home Oct. 20 against the Oklahoma City Thunder before returning to Madison Square Garden for a Christmas Day rematch of the 2026 NBA Finals against the New York Knicks.

Spurs-Knicks will be one of five Christmas Day games that will air live on KSAT 12.

The Spurs will also face the Houston Rockets Oct. 23 at The Moody Center in Austin.

The NBA unveiled those games Tuesday as what the league described a “sneak peek” at the 2026-27 schedule. The full schedule will be released Thursday.

Here’s a look at what’s been released so far. All tipoff times are central.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

  • 2 p.m. — Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons (NBC/Peacock)
  • 6 p.m. — Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks (NBC/Peacock)
  • 8:30 p.m. — Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs (NBC/Peacock)

Wednesday, Oct. 21

  • 6:30 p.m. — Minnesota Timberwolves at Miami Heat (ESPN)
  • 9 p.m. — Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)

Thursday, Oct. 22

  • 6 p.m. — Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers (ESPN)
  • 8:30 p.m. — Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder (ESPN)

Friday, Oct. 23

  • 6 p.m. — New York Knicks at Boston Celtics (Prime Video)
  • 8:30 p.m. — Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs (Prime Video)

Christmas Day (Friday, Dec. 25)

  • 11 a.m. — San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks (ABC/KSAT 12, ESPN)
  • 1:30 p.m. — Miami Heat at Boston Celtics (ABC/KSAT 12, ESPN)
  • 4 p.m. — Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Lakers (ABC/KSAT 12, ESPN)
  • 7 p.m. — Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves (ABC/KSAT 12, ESPN)
  • 9:30 p.m. — Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors (ABC/KSAT 12, ESPN)

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