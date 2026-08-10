H-E-B products recalled over possible salmonella contamination in jalapeños

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SAN ANTONIO – Several H-E-B products containing jalapeños were recalled due to possible salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The USDA’s FSIS issued an Aug. 8 public health alert for meat and poultry products containing “FDA (Food and Drug Administration)-regulated jalapeños that may be contaminated with Salmonella.”

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The following H-E-B products are included in the alert:

H-E-B Shake Rattle Bowl Southwest Chicken (9.75 oz) — Use by dates: 8/7/2026–8/15/2026; EST No. P34733

Higher Harvest for H-E-B Chicken & Beef Chimichurri (12 oz) — Use by dates: 8/6/2026, 8/9/2026 and 8/13/2026; EST Nos. M46445 and P46445

Higher Harvest for H-E-B Creamy Cilantro Chicken (13 oz) — Use by dates: 8/4/2026, 8/5/2026, 8/8/2026, 8/11/2026 and 8/12/2026; EST No. P46445

Meal Simple Pork Carnitas Bowl (11 oz) — Use by dates: 8/3/2026, 8/7/2026, 8/10/2026 and 8/14/2026; EST No. M46445

Meal Simple Chicken & Rice with Cilantro Jalapeno Sauce (12 oz) — Use by dates: 8/3/2026, 8/7/2026, 8/10/2026 and 8/14/2026; EST No. P46445

Other stores impacted by the alert include Albertsons, Hannaford, Kroger, RaceTrac, Walmart and Wawa.

Walmart’s 12.5 oz Marketside-branded Southwest Style Salad with Chicken is also under the recall. The impacted product’s use by date is between Aug. 8-Aug. 16, 2026 (EST Nos. P44818 and P34733).

Kroger and Albertsons no longer operate grocery store locations in the San Antonio area. According to its website, RaceTrac stores are located primarily in the Dallas-Fort Worth/North Texas areas.

“There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of the FSIS-regulated products containing the affected jalapeños,” the FSIS said. “Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.”

The FSIS urged people to not consume any of the affected products. Products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions are encouraged to call the toll-free USDA meat and poultry hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email MPHotline@usda.gov.

To report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, click here.

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