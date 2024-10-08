Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at downtown San Antonio apartment complex

Daniel Gonzalez was charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting at Victoria Plaza in the 400 block of Barrera on Oct. 4.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting death at a downtown San Antonio apartment complex.

Daniel Gonzalez, 35, has been charged with murder for a fatal shooting on Friday at Victoria Plaza in the 400 block of Barrera, a few blocks south of the Tower of the Americas.

Police were called to the complex for a call about a dead man inside a unit.

Donnell Sterling was identified by family members as the man who was found dead in a downtown apartment complex. Courtesy photos (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

While police have not released the name of the victim, family members identified him as Donnell Sterling, 52, a father of four.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office told KSAT that Sterling died from a gunshot wound to the head.

It’s not clear how long Sterling may have been dead, but residents said they noticed a bad smell earlier in the week.

Police said in an email on Tuesday that shell casings found at the scene were taken in as evidence. As Gonzalez was going into to be interviewed for the shooting, he was in possession of a handgun. Gonzalez, a prior felon, was arrested and booked in the Bexar County Jail for the charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Through the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN), the shell casing found at the scene was matched to the gun in Gonzalez’s possession.

An arrest warrant for Gonzalez was granted and he was charged with murder at the jail, police said.

Police believe Gonzalez may be connected to another homicide at the same complex three days earlier, when SAPD found the body of Nick Martinez, 59, inside a unit a few doors from where Sterling lived.

Martinez’s death was ruled a homicide and his manner of death was sharp force injury.

SAPD is still investigating both cases.

