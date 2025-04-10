Skip to main content
This cordless vacuum shows you hidden dust — but for way less

Tags: Deals
Proscenic P12 Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (via StackCommerce)

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

High-end vacuums are cool, but not everyone wants to spend $600 to see the dust they missed. The Proscenic P12 cordless vacuum brings you that same high-tech gadgetry complete with a green LED dust finder like Dyson’s — just $79.99 (reg. $199.99), and it ships free.

It’s not just a pretty light, either. The Vertex™ green light technology actually helps you spot tiny debris your eyes can’t normally see, so you know when a surface is truly clean. Pair that with 33kPa suction power, a 5-stage HEPA filtration system, and up to 60 minutes of runtime, and you’ve got a serious tool for everyday cleaning.

Designed for versatility, the vacuum converts into a handheld vac, includes multiple attachments, and is easy to navigate around furniture with its anti-tangle roller brush. The 1.2L dustbin empties with a single press, and the LED smart panel gives you full control over suction and battery life.

It’s ideal for homes with hard floors, pet hair, or light-duty carpet cleaning, and it won’t blow your budget. But you’ll want to order now as we only have a few of these models left, and when they are gone, they are GONE!

Check out the Proscenic P12 cordless vacuum for just $79.99 with free shipping.

Proscenic P12 Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - $79.99

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

KSAT DEALS