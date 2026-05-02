What Spirit Airlines’ shutdown means for San Antonio International Airport travelers

SAN ANTONIO – Spirit Airlines, known for its low fares and bright yellow planes, announced Saturday it has gone out of business after 34 years.

The San Antonio International Airport said it was “saddened” to learn the airline had ceased operations.

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“We have enjoyed our great partnership with the carrier and the opportunity to offer low fares to destinations popular with our passengers,” a San Antonio International Airport spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline said on its website that all flights have been canceled and Spirit guests should not go to the airport.

The San Antonio airport said the carrier began reducing flights from San Antonio in January, operating only routes to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando.

Spirit Airlines assistance will not be available at the airport, the spokesperson said. Those with existing Spirit Airlines reservations are asked to visit spirit.com or contact their credit card company directly for help.

The company said it will automatically refund customers who purchased flights with a credit or debit card to their original form of payment.

Passengers who booked through a travel agent or used a voucher, credit or Free Spirit points should click here for more information on the refund process.

The airport said passengers looking to reach South Florida still have options. American Airlines offers flights to Miami, while Frontier Airlines and Southwest Airlines both serve Orlando.

The San Antonio International Airport said it continues to advocate for additional service on other carriers.

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