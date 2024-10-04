Skip to main content
Second body found at downtown San Antonio apartment this week

SAPD received call for dead person in the 400 block of Barrera Street on Tuesday, Friday

Pachatta Pope, Content Gatherer

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

San Antonio police are investigating the deaths of two people at Victoria Plaza, a downtown apartment complex. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – For the second time this week, a body was discovered at a San Antonio downtown apartment complex.

San Antonio police were called Friday to Victoria Plaza in the 400 block of Barrera, not far from Cesar Chavez Boulevard and Interstate 37, after getting a call for a dead person in their unit.

Police have not released any details regarding the discovery.

On Tuesday morning, SAPD responded to the apartment complex for a welfare check and found a dead man inside an apartment.

A preliminary report said there was “evidence of possible foul play.”

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Nick Martinez, 59.

Martinez death was ruled a homicide and his manner of death was sharp force injury.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Pachatta Pope joined KSAT as a news producer in 2021. She is a San Antonio native and a graduate of UTSA.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

