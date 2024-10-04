Second body found at downtown San Antonio apartment this week

(Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

San Antonio police are investigating the deaths of two people at Victoria Plaza, a downtown apartment complex.

SAN ANTONIO – For the second time this week, a body was discovered at a San Antonio downtown apartment complex.

San Antonio police were called Friday to Victoria Plaza in the 400 block of Barrera, not far from Cesar Chavez Boulevard and Interstate 37, after getting a call for a dead person in their unit.

Recommended Videos

Police have not released any details regarding the discovery.

On Tuesday morning, SAPD responded to the apartment complex for a welfare check and found a dead man inside an apartment.

A preliminary report said there was “evidence of possible foul play.”

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Nick Martinez, 59.

Martinez death was ruled a homicide and his manner of death was sharp force injury.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.