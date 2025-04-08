Skip to main content
Clear icon
79º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation confirms new elementary school funding secured

The construction project came with a price tag of $60 million; campus expected to open in the fall

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Uvalde, Legacy Elementary School, Uvalde School Shooting, Robb Elementary

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Moving Forward Foundation announced on Tuesday that construction for a new elementary school is now fully funded.

According to a news release, construction for Legacy Elementary School, which will replace Robb Elementary School where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers, began in February 2024.

The new school will be located near Vickers Lane and Leona Road, adjacent to Dalton Elementary School.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new school, which will be located at Fourth Street and Leona, adjacent to Dalton Elementary, will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 28. (Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation)

The centerpiece of the new school will be a tree that pays tribute to the lives lost in the May 2022 shooting.

The construction project came with a price tag of $60 million, according to the foundation. The campus is expected to open this fall.

Some of the funding came from donations. The news release states the final $21 million came from New Markets Tax Credits, a federal program encouraging private investment.

An initial funding of $24.5 million through the federal program was made in December 2024.

Representatives that invested include Chase, Empowerment Reinvestment Find, National Community Investment Fund, Nonprofit Finance Fund and Prestamos CDFI, the release stated.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Daniela Ibarra headshot

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS