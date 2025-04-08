Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation confirms new elementary school funding secured

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Moving Forward Foundation announced on Tuesday that construction for a new elementary school is now fully funded.

According to a news release, construction for Legacy Elementary School, which will replace Robb Elementary School where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers, began in February 2024.

The new school will be located near Vickers Lane and Leona Road, adjacent to Dalton Elementary School.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new school, which will be located at Fourth Street and Leona, adjacent to Dalton Elementary, will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 28. (Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation)

The centerpiece of the new school will be a tree that pays tribute to the lives lost in the May 2022 shooting.

The construction project came with a price tag of $60 million, according to the foundation. The campus is expected to open this fall.

Some of the funding came from donations. The news release states the final $21 million came from New Markets Tax Credits, a federal program encouraging private investment.

An initial funding of $24.5 million through the federal program was made in December 2024.

Representatives that invested include Chase, Empowerment Reinvestment Find, National Community Investment Fund, Nonprofit Finance Fund and Prestamos CDFI, the release stated.