Uvalde CISD to reveal name of new elementary school

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board will decide on a name for its new elementary school on Tuesday.

The renaming committee has been working on a name for nearly a year, according to school board documents.

The proposed name has not been released.

Construction on the new school to replace Robb Elementary School began in February of 2024, four months after crews broke ground. The district said funding was an issue.

According to the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation, the $60 million building will be ready to open by the fall of 2025.

Funding has primarily come from donations. In August, the foundation received a $10 million donation to help close the funding gap.

The new school is about two miles away from Robb Elementary, where a gunman killed 19 kids and two teachers on May 24, 2022.

The new building will feature tributes to the victims.

“That’s the main thing,” said Tim Miller, executive director of the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation. “Throughout the building, there’ll be images of honeybees, rays of light, and trickles of water and butterflies. Many of those will be in amounts of 21.”

