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South Side home buyer finds man killed by gunshot wound to head, SAPD says

The victim has yet to be identified

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Police responding to a shooting on the South Side, believed to be a homicide, on the afternoon of Friday, May 8, 2026. (Azian Bermea, KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police released new details surrounding the South Side death of a man on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to the 8900 block of Prairie Hill Street after a neighbor told 911 someone inside the house may have been shot.

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The victim is believed to be a man in his 30s. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to a police report obtained by KSAT, a prospective buyer was looking to purchase a home on Prairie Hill Street from the original homeowner on May 5 — three days before the shooting.

One day later, on May 6, the buyer told police that the victim approached them and asked for work. The buyer agreed to hire the victim to help “cleaning the property” in exchange for money and food, the report states.

The victim also volunteered to look after the property while the buyer was out of town, SAPD said. The buyer told detectives that they messaged the victim, but the victim didn’t respond.

The buyer’s discovery

According to the SAPD report, the buyer returned to the property on Friday with two other people to continue cleaning the property.

Upon arrival, the buyer told detectives that they found the victim “laying on the ground” with “blood on the floor.” The buyer then notified the original homeowner and later called SAPD.

Police officers said they spoke with multiple people who heard about a “scuffle” between the victim and a neighbor, but they could not provide evidence of a fight to SAPD.

While on scene Friday, detectives said a neighbor walked out of a nearby residence and told an officer that he “fought” the victim. Police said the neighbor had “injuries to his face” and was detained for questioning.

Following the questioning of the neighbor, investigators said “there was not enough probable cause” to take the neighbor into custody.

At this time, no suspects have been taken into custody. The department said its investigation is ongoing.

More coverage of this story on KSAT:

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