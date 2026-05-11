Woman injured in shooting at 2024 Fiesta event files lawsuit against City of San Antonio, corporations

SAN ANTONIO – A woman injured in the crossfire of a shooting at Historic Market Square during an official Fiesta event has filed a lawsuit against the City of San Antonio and two other corporations.

The woman, identified in the lawsuit as Nadia Alvarez, is seeking more than $1 million in damages, according to court documents.

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The City of San Antonio, the Fiesta San Antonio Commission and Consejo Real De Reyes Feos Anteriores Inc. were listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

Alvarez was one of the five people injured in the shooting on April 28, 2024, that left Albert Cisneros Jr., 20, and Mikey Valdez, 18, dead.

>> SAPD releases bodycam footage of deadly Market Square shooting during Fiesta

Multiple San Antonio police officers, as well as Cisneros and Valdez, fired gunshots in the incident. The lawsuit argues that the officers prolonged a shooting at a crowded public event.

According to the lawsuit, the defendants were aware that the Fiesta event had previously been targeted by people with criminal histories and did not notify people of the potential risks.

The suit states that the defendants did not take the proper efforts to prohibit people from bringing guns to the event, and there was not “adequate” security to prevent harm to bystanders.

“The risk of innocent civilians being caught in a crossfire was real, unreasonable, and preventable,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also said that the defendants’ alleged negligence involves the failure to require the use of metal detectors and restricted points of access.

Alvarez is seeking damages to compensate for her losses, which include physical pain and suffering, mental anguish, disfigurement, physical impairment, lost earnings and medical expenses, the suit said.

Attorneys are requesting a jury trial for this case, according to the lawsuit.

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