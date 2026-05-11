Skip to main content
Clear icon
82º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Voter says cease-and-desist letter won’t silence her criticism of Kendall County Judge candidate’s past
Southwest ISD police corporal killed wife, then self in murder-suicide on Loop 410, medical examiner rules
Rainfall totals and what to expect this week
Wembanyama won’t face ‘further discipline’ following ejection-worthy elbow in Game 4, ESPN reports
KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos, videos of storms in San Antonio area
Ex-San Antonio police officer James Brennand makes pre-trial court appearance
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT
Man shot in head during argument on South Side, police say
Wembanyama gets ejected early in Spurs-Wolves Game 4 for elbowing Reid and drawing a Flagrant 2 foul

Local News

Woman injured in shooting at 2024 Fiesta event files lawsuit against City of San Antonio, corporations

Nadia Alvarez is seeking more than $1 million in damages, the lawsuit says

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

SAPD officers respond to a shooting at a Fiesta event at Market Square. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman injured in the crossfire of a shooting at Historic Market Square during an official Fiesta event has filed a lawsuit against the City of San Antonio and two other corporations.

The woman, identified in the lawsuit as Nadia Alvarez, is seeking more than $1 million in damages, according to court documents.

Recommended Videos

The City of San Antonio, the Fiesta San Antonio Commission and Consejo Real De Reyes Feos Anteriores Inc. were listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

Alvarez was one of the five people injured in the shooting on April 28, 2024, that left Albert Cisneros Jr., 20, and Mikey Valdez, 18, dead.

>> SAPD releases bodycam footage of deadly Market Square shooting during Fiesta

Multiple San Antonio police officers, as well as Cisneros and Valdez, fired gunshots in the incident. The lawsuit argues that the officers prolonged a shooting at a crowded public event.

According to the lawsuit, the defendants were aware that the Fiesta event had previously been targeted by people with criminal histories and did not notify people of the potential risks.

The suit states that the defendants did not take the proper efforts to prohibit people from bringing guns to the event, and there was not “adequate” security to prevent harm to bystanders.

“The risk of innocent civilians being caught in a crossfire was real, unreasonable, and preventable,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also said that the defendants’ alleged negligence involves the failure to require the use of metal detectors and restricted points of access.

Alvarez is seeking damages to compensate for her losses, which include physical pain and suffering, mental anguish, disfigurement, physical impairment, lost earnings and medical expenses, the suit said.

Attorneys are requesting a jury trial for this case, according to the lawsuit.

More coverage of this story on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...