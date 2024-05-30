SAPD releases bodycam footage of deadly Market Square shooting during Fiesta

SAN ANTONIO – WARNING: The video in the above player and the video linked within this story contains the sound of gunshots, screaming and suspects on the ground. Please be advised.

San Antonio police released bodycam footage of the deadly April 28 shooting during Fiesta at Market Square where two people died and five others were injured.

As officers patrolled around the stage at Fiesta De Los Reyes just after midnight, police said Albert Cisneros Jr., 20, was seen shooting toward Mikey Valdez, 18, and then running down Concho Alley.

Valdez initially runs in the opposite direction but then follows Cisneros.

As the chaos unfolded, Fiesta patrons were seen crouching to the ground and running away from the gunfire. Others were also heard screaming.

The officers chased after Valdez down Concho Alley toward Market Square. Several more gunshots were heard on the bodycam video.

Police said Valdez shot Cisneros. SAPD Sgt. Joseph Fech and Officer Zachary Krok shot at Valdez, authorities said.

Valdez was pronounced dead at the scene. Cisneros was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

SAPD said five bystanders were injured following the shooting. Sgt. Fech was also struck by unknown debris.

Two bystanders were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other injured bystanders were treated at the scene. The fifth bystander told police they were hit by gunfire, but they have yet to provide a statement to SAPD’s Homicide Unit.

Police said Sgt. Fech is a 13-year SAPD veteran, and Officer Krok is a five-year department veteran.

An SAPD spokesperson said that investigators do not know whether the suspects or the officers shot the bystanders.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office is also investigating the shooting.

