Local News

Uvalde Police Department hires former UCISD officer who responded to Robb Elementary shooting

Ruby Gonzalez left the UCISD police force in Jan. 2023

Daniela Ibarra, Reporter

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

City of Uvalde water tower (City of Uvalde)

UVALDE, Texas – A former Uvalde CISD police officer who responded to the Robb Elementary School shooting has been hired to be a Uvalde Police Department officer.

A UPD official told KSAT that Ruby Gonzalez will become a UPD officer sometime this month, but it is unclear when she will officially start her new role.

According to the Uvalde Leader-News, Gonzalez joined the Uvalde Police Department as a dispatcher in 2023.

Five months after the Robb Elementary shooting, Uvalde CISD suspended its entire police department. The suspension of the department spurred several retirements and resignations, including the resignations of former officers Adrian Gonzales and Gonzalez in early 2023.

Gonzales and Gonzalez were among the first responding officers at the May 24, 2022, shooting.

Last month, Gonzales was one of two former Uvalde CISD officers indicted on abandoning/endangering a child charges, which is considered a state jail felony.

Gonzales pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing Thursday at the Uvalde County Courthouse. Gonzales is facing 29 counts of abandoning/endangering a child.

The other officer, former UCISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo, waived a pre-trial arraignment earlier this month and also entered a not guilty plea. Arredondo is facing 10 counts of abandoning/endangering a child.

