🧪 Science with Sarah: Lunar Lunacy 🌔😜

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it? These moon-themed activities will help your kids learn a bit about Earth’s natural satellite.

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

FOR THE OREO MOON PHASES

4 Oreos

A popsicle stick

A piece of paper. I used this pdf from MomBrite

FOR THE MOON DOUGH

1/2 cup conditioner

1 cup corn starch

Food dye

Large bowl

OREO MOON PHASES

Oreo moon phases! (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

STEP 1 : Take the 4 oreos and carefully twist them open

STEP 2: Using the popsicle stick, shape the crème into the 8 phases of the moon and place them on the piece of paper

STEP 3: EAT THE OREOS 😜

TEACHABLE MOMENT: Help your child understand the phases of the moon. “Waxing” means growing and the light (crème) should be on the right of the Oreo. “Waning” means shrinking and the light (crème) should be on the left of the Oreo.

MOON DOUGH

Moon dough! (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

STEP 1 : Put the conditioner, corn starch, and a couple of drops of food dye in a large bowl.

STEP 2: Mix all the ingredients. First with the fork, then with your hands

STEP 3: If the dough is too sticky, add a little extra corn starch. If it’s too firm and chunky, add a little more conditioner.

TEACHABLE MOMENT: Make imprints in the dough. There is no wind on the moon, so the footprints of the astronauts who landed on the moon are still there decades later.

