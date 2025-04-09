Skip to main content
🧪 Science with Sarah: Lunar Lunacy 🌔😜

Moon-themed activities tailored for your kiddos

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Watch the video of Sarah’s school science experiment at Longs Creek Elementary in the video player above.

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it? These moon-themed activities will help your kids learn a bit about Earth’s natural satellite.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it. To view, click on the video player above. Check out our Science with Sarah webpage for more fun science experiments!

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

FOR THE OREO MOON PHASES

  • 4 Oreos
  • A popsicle stick
  • A piece of paper. I used this pdf from MomBrite

FOR THE MOON DOUGH

  • 1/2 cup conditioner
  • 1 cup corn starch
  • Food dye
  • Large bowl

OREO MOON PHASES

Oreo moon phases! (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • STEP 1: Take the 4 oreos and carefully twist them open
  • STEP 2: Using the popsicle stick, shape the crème into the 8 phases of the moon and place them on the piece of paper
  • STEP 3: EAT THE OREOS 😜

TEACHABLE MOMENT: Help your child understand the phases of the moon. “Waxing” means growing and the light (crème) should be on the right of the Oreo. “Waning” means shrinking and the light (crème) should be on the left of the Oreo.

MOON DOUGH

Moon dough! (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • STEP 1: Put the conditioner, corn starch, and a couple of drops of food dye in a large bowl.
  • STEP 2: Mix all the ingredients. First with the fork, then with your hands
  • STEP 3: If the dough is too sticky, add a little extra corn starch. If it’s too firm and chunky, add a little more conditioner.

TEACHABLE MOMENT: Make imprints in the dough. There is no wind on the moon, so the footprints of the astronauts who landed on the moon are still there decades later.

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

If you’d like Sarah to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Sarah Spivey headshot

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

Robert Samarron headshot

