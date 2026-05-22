Stolen food truck leaves local veteran fighting to save his business

SAN ANTONIO – A food truck owner is fighting to keep his business alive after his truck was stolen from a storage facility.

“They just didn’t steal a food truck,” owner Evan Dominguez said. “They stole a piece of me.”

Dominguez, who is an Army veteran, spent three years saving up to launch Evan’s Taste of Heaven. It’s a food truck that has traveled across South Central Texas.

“Whatever you like, I make,” Dominguez said with a laugh.

Dominguez said he had been storing the truck temporarily in a storage center near Palo Alto College while waiting out a stretch of rainy weather. He last checked on it in late March.

Then, he got a phone call that changed everything.

“The storage unit called me on May 9,” Dominguez said. “They said, ‘Are you working on your food truck?’ I said ‘No, ma’am, the food truck is in the storage.’ They’re like, ‘No, your food truck’s not here.’”

“My heart just dropped,” he said. “Everything (was) just gone.”

KSAT obtained the incident report from the San Antonio Police Department. The department has since put out an alert for the vehicle.

Despite the loss, Dominguez is pushing forward, raising money online and hosting an in-person fundraiser at Rooster’s Icehouse in Lytle this Saturday.

“It means a lot to me that they’re helping out,” he said.

San Antonio police are still searching for the stolen truck. Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to the San Antonio Police Department.

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