Bugs in kitchen, expired food lead to reinspection of South Side Vietnamese restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – Metro Health found bugs in the kitchen, food kept beyond its expiration date and rice left out for hours during April inspections, according to records reviewed by KSAT Investigates.

Behind the Kitchen Door is a series where KSAT investigates health inspections of restaurants in and around San Antonio.

Sushi Zushi

Metro Health inspectors visited the sushi restaurant, located at 999 East Basse, on April 14 and administered a grade of 82.

KSAT also visited the restaurant about its 12 violations, which include:

Flies in the prep area

Sushi rice left out of refrigeration from the day before

Lack of a Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) plan for sushi rice

The manager refused to answer KSAT’s questions about how the restaurant is ensuring its sushi rice is safe to eat.

Pho Garden

Health inspectors issued 10 demerits when they made an April 10 visit to the Vietnamese restaurant on 2535 SE Military Drive.

Metro Health ordered a reinspection at Pho Garden after inspectors found pests in the kitchen area, food more than 50 degrees below the acceptable serving temperature and expired food.

Kris Trevino, a customer who planned to have lunch at the restaurant, said he would hold off on eating there until its score improved.

“It’s a little concerning just because you would imagine that restaurants and people that own these places would take better care about the food that they’re providing to their customers,” Trevino said.

Metro Health spokesperson Joseph Garcia confirmed to KSAT that inspectors visited Pho Garden on April 20 for a reinspection.

Garcia said there were a few violations that needed to be corrected but not severe enough to order the restaurant close down.

Other scores from the week of April 12 through April 18:

Pepe’s Barbacoa - 100

1727 Bandera Road

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Chicken Salad Chick - 100

9610 State Hwy 151, Suite 101

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Crepelandia - 100

11825 West Avenue

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P. Terry’s - 100

8443 Wurzbach Road

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Panda Express - 100

11619 Bandera Road

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Las Palmas Restaurant - 99

2911 Roosevelt Avenue

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Nadler’s Bakery & Deli - 98

1621 Babcock Road

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

You can catch Daniela’s BKD reports on Thursdays on the Nightbeat.

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. (KSAT)