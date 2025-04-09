Do you know who this is? Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office seeks public help in identifying person

The medical examiner is seeking help to identify deceased person.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is turning to the public for help in identifying a person whose skull was found in a body of water near the Leon Creek Greenway North Park Trail last May.

This unidentified person is believed to be over the age of 60. The ME’s office said the individual could have had upper dental implants, most likely done in Mexico, a news release said.

Recommended Videos

A fisherman found the skull near Potranco Road and Culebra Road on May 12, 2024, according to San Antonio police.

The investigation ruled out any foul play, and authorities believed the individual to be a person experiencing homelessness who lived nearby, police said.

Anyone with information about the person should contact the investigative section of the ME’s office at 210-335-4011.

Read also: