Body found burning had hands bound, was wrapped in shower curtain, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A body that was found burning in a ditch on the city’s Southeast Side had its hands bound and was wrapped in various materials, including a shower curtain, according to a report by San Antonio police.

San Antonio firefighters discovered the body of a man just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday in an area surrounded by brush along Rigsby Avenue, not far from Roland Road.

Those crews had been called to that location for what was thought to be a grass fire.

“My daughter said, ‘Mom, Dad, fire! Fire!’ So my husband and I looked at each other,” a woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, told KSAT 12 News.

The woman said she and her family were on their way to run errands when her daughter noticed the flames as they drove past the area.

They then made a U-turn and called 911.

“(The fire) looked like it was going on for a bit,” she said. “We thought it was just a fire. We thought we’d just report it and we’d leave and that’s it.”

The body of a man was found at this spot off Rigsby Avenue by firefighters who'd been called to put out a grass fire. The area is down a hill from the street, surrounded by brush. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Instead, the woman said, homicide detectives showed up at her door later, questioning her family about the discovery.

She said it was only then that they learned they had stumbled upon a murder scene.

A police report says the body, which had its hands bound, was wrapped in a jacket as well as a shower curtain.

Nearby, investigators found multiple ropes and a plastic tote, the report said.

“My husband got chills actually down his spine and his arms and I was like, ‘Did we find out something more than we’re supposed to?’” she said.

The woman said the experience left her family shaken and wondering who would do something like that to another person.

That’s among a list of questions investigators also have as they search for the killer. As of Monday afternoon, they were also trying to learn the identity of the man who was killed.

Due to the damage the fire likely did to the body, though, it appears it may take some time.

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