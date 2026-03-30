1 dead, 2 injured after shooting on SW Military Drive, SAPD says

Police respond after a truck seemingly drove through the entrance of a Classic Collision on the South Side on the evening of Sunday, March 29, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead, and two others are in critical condition, after a shooting Sunday night on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting occurred at approximately 9:48 p.m. in the 130 block of Southwest Military Drive, police said.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of people in the 900 block of Southeast Military Drive.

Both groups left the location, but the suspect vehicle then followed the victims’ vehicle to the 130 block of Southwest Military Drive, where occupants of the suspect vehicle opened fire, striking all three people inside the victims’ vehicle.

After being shot, the occupants of the victims’ vehicle attempted to drive themselves to a hospital. The vehicle was involved in minor crashes along the way, though no injuries were reported in those crashes.

The vehicle ultimately crashed into an auto repair shop in the 1700 block of Southeast Military Drive.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene. It is unclear how many suspects were inside the vehicle, but they have not yet been located by police.

This story has been updated with additional details, and may be updated further as police release more information.

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