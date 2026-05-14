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Local News

Police looking for parents of 3-year-old boy found in Live Oak

The child was found in the 12300 block of Welcome Drive

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

The Live Oak Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating the parents of a 3-year-old boy. (Live Oak Police Department)

LIVE OAK, Texas – The Live Oak Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating the parents of a 3-year-old boy.

The child was found around 1:20 p.m. Thursday near the Franz Leadership Academy in the 12300 block of Welcome Drive.

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Police said they have not been able to find the child’s parents and have not received a report for a missing child.

The department said the child is being cared for while officers attempt to locate his parents.

The Live Oak Police Department asks anyone who recognizes the child or knows the family to contact the non-emergency dispatch at 210-653-0033.

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