Brad Simpson expected back in court for status hearing regarding murder, 2 other felony charges

Brad Simpson appears in a Bexar County courtroom for a hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.

This story may contain information that is not suitable for all audiences and has themes of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 911. There is a list of more resources at the end of this article.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – One of the most high-profile murder cases in Bexar County is set to take center stage one more time on Thursday morning.

Brad Simpson, who was charged in connection with the death of Suzanne Clark Simpson — his wife — is scheduled to return to the county’s 437th Criminal District Court for a hearing.

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KSAT plans to livestream Brad Simpson’s Thursday morning court appearance at approximately 9 a.m. in this article. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

Authorities linked Simpson, 55, to his wife’s murder since she was first reported missing on Oct. 6, 2024, at a party at The Argyle in Alamo Heights. While his wife’s body remains missing, Simpson was taken into custody on Oct. 9, 2024.

In addition to murder, court records show Brad Simpson has also been charged with tampering with a corpse and possessing prohibited weapons — both third-degree felonies.

In February, KSAT reported that Simpson’s defense team accused the Olmos Park police chief of mishandling evidence and violating a gag order.

Simpson’s attorney alleges that Olmos Park Police Chief Fidel Villegas violated the gag order and allowed Olmos Park Mayor Erin Harrison to privately review physical evidence in the case.

The motion, which seeks personnel files, claims Villegas gave Harrison access to all physical evidence in the department’s possession after a judge had prohibited disclosure of evidence to non-parties.

The defense argues that the alleged action “destroys the chain of custody” for many items and could compromise the integrity of the case.

Before Thursday, Simpson made his most recent court appearance in January.

Background

Investigators said the couple was involved in a dispute with one another prior to Suzanne Simpson’s October 2024 disappearance.

Brad Simpson reported Suzanne Simpson missing the following evening. Despite extensive searches, her remains have not been found.

Bexar County court records show that Brad Simpson was charged with murder on Nov. 7, 2024. He was indicted one month later.

His business partner, James Cotter, has also been charged in connection with the case.

Cotter is accused of helping Simpson hide an AK-47 that was illegally modified. Authorities said the firearm was modified into a “machine gun” that was not correctly registered.

In October 2025, a judge ruled to have Cotter’s GPS monitor removed.

Surveillance footage gathered by investigators showed Brad Simpson driving with three large trash bags, a heavy-duty trash can and a “large bulky item” wrapped in a blue tarp the day after his wife’s disappearance, an arrest warrant affidavit previously revealed.

If convicted, Brad Simpson faces up to life in prison.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

More recent Brad Simpson coverage on KSAT: