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WEATHER ALERT

Weather

A hot, humid weekend will lead into a stretch of storm chances

Best odds for storms will be early next week

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Weekend Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • NEAR 90 TODAY: Mostly sunny skies, hot
  • STICKY WEEKEND: More humidity, more clouds, continued hot
  • STORMS MON/TUE/WED: Isolated to scattered, severe possible

FORECAST

TODAY

A mild start will give way to a toasty afternoon. Expect a high near 90, along with mostly sunny skies.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

WEEKEND

Humidity will pour into the area starting Friday and you’ll feel the stickiness this weekend. It’ll also bring morning clouds Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. By Sunday, morning drizzle or sprinkles will be possible. The afternoon hours will bring sunshine and temperatures near 90.

Weekend Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

STORM CHANCES

Storms return to the forecast starting Monday. The activity will be isolated Monday, with scattered storms possible Tuesday. A small rain chance continues on Wednesday. Any one of those days, severe weather will be possible. We’ll keep you updated!

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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