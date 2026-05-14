A hot, humid weekend will lead into a stretch of storm chances Best odds for storms will be early next week Weekend Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS NEAR 90 TODAY: Mostly sunny skies, hot STICKY WEEKEND: More humidity, more clouds, continued hot STORMS MON/TUE/WED: Isolated to scattered, severe possible FORECAST TODAY
A mild start will give way to a toasty afternoon. Expect a high near 90, along with mostly sunny skies.
Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) WEEKEND
Humidity will pour into the area starting Friday and you’ll feel the stickiness this weekend. It’ll also bring morning clouds Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. By Sunday, morning drizzle or sprinkles will be possible. The afternoon hours will bring sunshine and temperatures near 90.
Weekend Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) STORM CHANCES
Storms return to the forecast starting Monday. The activity will be isolated Monday, with scattered storms possible Tuesday. A small rain chance continues on Wednesday. Any one of those days, severe weather will be possible. We’ll keep you updated!
Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) Daily Forecast
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Justin Horne headshot
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
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