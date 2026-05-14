Texas congressional candidates spar over antisemitism allegations ahead of Democratic runoff race

SAN ANTONIO – The Democratic runoff race for U.S. Congressional District 35 has turned into a public fight over antisemitism allegations and who best represents Jewish voters.

Candidates Maureen Galindo and Johnny Garcia have traded accusations in press releases and on social media in the final stretch before voting starts.

“I stand with Jews, and the Jews are saying that Zionists are not real Jews,” Galindo said.

Galindo repeatedly says her opponent, Garcia, is controlled by money from Jewish people.

“He’s funded by the Zionists who control San Antonio,” Galindo said. “I know that that sounds like a conspiracy theory, but we have the Epstein files now. We have all of the evidence.”

Garcia shoots down Galindo’s claims, calling them conspiracies. He has called Galindo’s comments antisemitic as well.

“It just goes to show her growing conspiracy theories and her antisemitic theories as well,” Garcia said. “We cannot allow this in our party. We need to stand up and condemn this type of rhetoric as we see antisemitic attacks on the rise throughout the nation, and more so than anything it’s undemocratic.”

The political clash is unfolding as voters adjust to a newly redrawn District 35, which includes San Antonio, Cibolo, Converse, Schertz, Seguin, New Braunfels Floresville and more.

“Just a couple of days ago, I encountered somebody that didn’t know they were redrawn into this district,” Garcia said.

The two are working to find a balance to educate voters on the new district lines, each respective candidates’ platforms and the infighting between the candidates.

The Jewish Federation San Antonio also weighed in on “the spread of antisemitic tropes” in a statement on Instagram.

“Divisive and hateful rhetoric targeting the Jewish community has no place in our civic life,” the statement read, in part.

Early voting begins May 18. Election Day is May 26.

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