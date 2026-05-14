Spurs spirit runs deep at Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word convent

SAN ANTONIO – At the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word convent near Broadway, Spurs spirit runs deep.

The sisters say they pray for everyone — and yes, that includes the San Antonio Spurs.

“We pray for everybody, and of course, the Spurs are part of that group,” said Sister Kathleen Coughlin.

When asked if those prayers are especially for Victor Wembanyama, another sister quickly jumped in.

“Especially Wemby,” Sister Francine Keane joked before Sister Kathleen Coughlin replied, “No, don’t say that. They’re a team, they’re together. You’re gonna set up competition for prayers.”

Eighty-seven-year-old Sister Bette Bluhm may be the convent’s biggest Spurs fan.

“I never miss a game. I always watch the game,” Bluhm said.

Her room is filled with Spurs gear, schedules and handwritten game scores she tracks throughout the season.

“Yeah, I write the score for each game,” Bluhm said.

The sisters said being Spurs fans goes beyond basketball.

“They truly model teamness and togetherness,” Sister Kathleen Coughlin said.

Bluhm said she has stayed connected to the team for years because of what the Spurs represent to San Antonio.

“I’ve just been attached to the whole experience of being a Spurs fan,” Bluhm said.

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