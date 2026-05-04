95-year-old Spurs superfan goes viral as playoff excitement builds in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – As Spurs fans across San Antonio gear up for another round of playoff basketball, one longtime supporter is capturing hearts online with her passion for the Silver and Black.

Elena Magallan, 95, has spent decades cheering on the San Antonio Spurs through championship highs and rebuilding years alike.

Now, videos of her animated game-day reactions are spreading across social media thanks to her granddaughter, Veronica Shrode.

“Get in there, Victor!” Magallan said in one video. “Aye, Victor, I told you to get in there!”

Shrode said her grandmother’s reactions have become a family favorite over the years.

“My grandma is so funny watching the games. She’s so entertaining,” Shrode said. “I’ve been recording her for years without her knowing.”

Whether she is celebrating a big play with a loud “Wooo… Yes!” or criticizing coaching decisions from her recliner, Magallan watches every game with intensity.

Magallan’s love for the Spurs stretches back generations. She said her children and grandchildren grew up watching games with her.

“All my kids, I had my grandchildren when they were little and they used to watch them,” Magallan said.

Her living room is filled with Spurs memorabilia, including a handmade Spurs hat and framed photos of former Spurs great Manu Ginóbili, whom she calls her favorite player.

“That’s my Ginobili,” she said while pointing to a framed picture. “I love him too.”

After sharing the videos online, Shrode said the response from viewers has been overwhelming and emotional.

“A lot of people commenting about how it’s resonating with them, them missing their grandmother, their father, and missing watching the games with them,” she said. “Honestly, it makes me tear up and cry to hear their stories.”

While Magallan admits she cannot remember every player’s name anymore, there is one current Spur she never forgets.

“Victor — that’s the only name I can remember because he’s so tall,” she said with a laugh.

Still, Magallan says she has plenty to say while watching games.

“I yell at all of them,” she joked. “I said, what am I doing? They don’t listen to me.”

No matter how late the tipoff is or how stressful the game becomes, Magallan plans to be watching and cheering loudly.

“Go Spurs Go!” she said. “We’re going to win the championship this year.”

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