San Antonio vendors affected by Painted Tree Boutiques closure face limited protections, expert says

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of small business owners are still trying to recover their inventory and their income after the sudden closure of Painted Tree Boutiques in April.

For many San Antonio vendors, the shared retail space was more than just a storefront — it was their primary source of income.

“It’s something we’ve seen countless times,” said John Kiernan, managing editor at WalletHub. “Places where vendors can congregate and sell things have gone under, and that’s taken a lot of small businesses with them.”

One of the biggest risks vendors face in situations like this is losing access to their inventory or failing to receive money they are owed. Kiernan said that kind of disruption can be devastating, especially for newer businesses.

“Nothing will kill your concept or your fledgling business faster than having all your inventory locked up and not getting the money that you’re due,” Kiernan said.

When it comes to legal protections, experts say the details often come down to what vendors agreed to in their contracts.

Kiernan emphasized that many business owners may not realize how vulnerable they are until it’s too late.

“Cases like the Painted Tree thing really underscore how important it is to read all contracts very carefully,” he said.

In bankruptcy situations, vendors typically have limited protections. They are often classified as unsecured creditors, meaning they are among the last to be paid — if they are paid at all.

“There aren’t a ton of protections,” Kiernan said. “Vendors are generally put at the back of the line.”

That reality makes it difficult for many affected business owners to recover losses.

Kiernan advises vendors to review contracts thoroughly and seek legal guidance when possible.

“Find your contract and read it very carefully. If you have the ability to hire an attorney, definitely do that,” he said. “You may even find one willing to work for a potential payoff later.”

Experts also recommend that small business owners avoid relying too heavily on a single platform, whether it’s a physical marketplace or an online retailer.

Kiernan warns that policies and business conditions can change quickly, leaving vendors without options if they don’t diversify where they sell.

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