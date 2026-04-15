North Side marketplace announces permanent closure, says it received ‘no prior notice’

SAN ANTONIO – Painted Tree Boutiques, a marketplace that hosts small vendors and businesses, announced that all stores, including its San Antonio location, are now permanently closed, according to a social media post.

In an Instagram post, the North Side boutique, located at 522 NW Loop 410, said it received the announcement at 11 a.m. Tuesday and “had no prior notice.”

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“This will deeply impact many small businesses in San Antonio that relied on this income,” the post stated.

The boutique said many of the small businesses are still open outside of the marketplace and encouraged customers seeking a specific vendor to reach out for assistance connecting with them.

“We want to sincerely thank our amazing community for all the love and support you’ve shown over time,” the post read. “Supporting small businesses means everything, and we are so grateful to have been part of your journey.”

Additional details about the closure, including the reason for the shutdown, were not immediately available.

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