San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones gifted premium tickets to Spurs-Thunder Game 6

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones (circled) attended Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at the Frost Bank Center.

SAN ANTONIO – As the San Antonio Spurs forced a Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday night, photos obtained by KSAT Investigates show Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones sitting just rows away from the action.

Viewers could catch glimpses of Jones sitting in the lower level behind Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson. KSAT rewatched the broadcast and saw that the seats were empty during the first half of the game.

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“The tickets were gifted to her in accordance with the City’s ethics and gift rules,” Jones’ acting chief of staff, Andrew Fuentes, told KSAT Investigates Friday.

Tickets to get inside the Frost Bank Center for Thursday night’s game started at approximately $220, according to ticketdata.com. Tickets for the lower-level came with a price tag of at least $1,130.

KSAT Investigates asked Fuentes who gifted the Spurs tickets to Jones and who attended the Thursday night game with her. KSAT also asked if Jones had been given tickets or attended any other Spurs games during the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

Fuentes has yet to answer those questions. KSAT has called, emailed and texted him to follow up. This story will be updated when Fuentes sends a response.

The city’s ethics and gift rules state that a city official or employee should not accept any gifts that “reasonably tends to influence or reward official conduct.”

The rules also state that a city official or employee may not accept any gifts from anyone doing business or hoping to do business with the city, lobbyists, public relations firms or anyone seeking zoning changes or other development approvals from the city.

Last year, KSAT Investigates found that the city spent $20,000 on VIP tickets for council members and their guests to attend the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four at the Alamodome.

KSAT also uncovered other perks given to city leaders, including tickets to several A-list concerts and sporting events.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.