Attempted towing contract bribe was ‘a first,’ Bexar County Sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said two men’s attempt at bribing him was unlike anything he has experienced in his decades working for law enforcement.

Two men, whom Salazar had known for years, met for lunch in April 2025. During the meal, they offered him money to bypass the official process and award Mission Wrecker Service with a lucrative towing contract.

In total, more than $250,000 was offered to Salazar, according to the Department of Justice.

“I’ve never had anybody straight out offer me a bribe like that,” Salazar said. “I don’t know what possessed them to cross that line with me, but I think now they certainly see the error of their ways.”

Instead of accepting the bribe, Salazar contacted the FBI, launching a federal investigation.

“As I tell my cadets on day one in the academy, a penny is too much to take and a million dollars is not enough to sell your soul, your integrity,” Salazar said.

Muhammad Choudary, the owner of the company, pleaded guilty to conspiring to bribe Salazar on Friday. Anwar Tahir, who the DOJ described as a middleman, pleaded guilty in March.

“Today serves as a reminder to everyone here in the Western District of Texas that the integrity of public officials is not for sale,” said Eric Fuchs, First Assistant U. S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas.

Alex Doran, the FBI’s Assistant Special Agent in Charge, said Salazar’s decision to report is an example of what people should do when they see wrongdoing.

“We need the public and individuals like Sheriff Salazar to come forward and report misconduct,” Doran said.

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