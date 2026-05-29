FBI, DOJ announces multiple guilty pleas in public corruption, bribery investigation

The U.S. District Courthouse for the Western District of Texas located in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – The FBI and the Department of Justice announced multiple guilty pleas Friday in connection with a public corruption bribery investigation.

According to a news release, a press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the United States Attorney’s Office on the North Side to discuss the investigation.

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