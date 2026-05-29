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FBI, DOJ announces multiple guilty pleas in public corruption, bribery investigation

The agencies worked in collaboration with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

The U.S. District Courthouse for the Western District of Texas located in San Antonio. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The FBI and the Department of Justice announced multiple guilty pleas Friday in connection with a public corruption bribery investigation.

According to a news release, a press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the United States Attorney’s Office on the North Side to discuss the investigation.

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