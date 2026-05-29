FBI, DOJ announces multiple guilty pleas in public corruption, bribery investigation The agencies worked in collaboration with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office The U.S. District Courthouse for the Western District of Texas located in San Antonio. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – The FBI and the Department of Justice announced multiple guilty pleas Friday in connection with a public corruption bribery investigation.
According to a news release, a press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the United States Attorney’s Office on the North Side to discuss the investigation.
This story will be updated with more information once it becomes available.
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About the Authors Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
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Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.
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