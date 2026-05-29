Man critically injured after shooting at Northwest Side house party, SAPD says The shooter, who wore a black hoodie and a ski mask, fled the scene SAN ANTONIO – A man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after a fight at a Northwest Side home escalated to a shooting, according to San Antonio police.
The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Quentin Drive, which is located near Fredericksburg Road.
Officers said a fight broke out at the home during a party. At some point, shots were fired.
The man suffered a gunshot wound to his back, SAPD said. The shooter, who wore a black hoodie and a ski mask, fled the scene.
Further information was not readily available. This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
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About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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