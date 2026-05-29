Man critically injured after shooting at Northwest Side house party, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after a fight at a Northwest Side home escalated to a shooting, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Quentin Drive, which is located near Fredericksburg Road.

Officers said a fight broke out at the home during a party. At some point, shots were fired.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his back, SAPD said. The shooter, who wore a black hoodie and a ski mask, fled the scene.

Further information was not readily available. This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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