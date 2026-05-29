It’ll be a good weekend to hit the pool; downpours return next week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

QUIET TODAY THRU SUNDAY: AM drizzle & clouds, PM sunshine

TROPICAL MOISTURE: Tropical moisture moves in next week, humid

SPOTTY DOWNPOURS: Monday through Thursday next week

FORECAST

TODAY

Spotty mist and drizzle is possible this morning, with overcast skies lasting through mid-morning. The afternoon will bring a mix of sun and clouds, along with high temperatures near 90.

Today's Highs (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

WEEKEND

You can take today’s forecast and apply it to Saturday and Sunday. The only difference is that storms out west may make a run for those along the Rio Grande during the evening hours. San Antonio is forecast to stay dry.

Weekend Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

NEXT WEEK

Tropical moisture will spread into the area starting Monday. This means high humidity and a chance for rain. In this kind of scenario, downpours will randomly pop up during the afternoon hours. The rain won’t be for everyone, but those who do see it should get a good soaking!

Rain chances return next week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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