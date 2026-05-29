It’ll be a good weekend to hit the pool; downpours return next week

QUIET TODAY THRU SUNDAY: AM drizzle & clouds, PM sunshine
TROPICAL MOISTURE: Tropical moisture moves in next week, humid
SPOTTY DOWNPOURS: Monday through Thursday next week
FORECAST
TODAY
Spotty mist and drizzle is possible this morning, with overcast skies lasting through mid-morning. The afternoon will bring a mix of sun and clouds, along with high temperatures near 90.
WEEKEND
You can take today’s forecast and apply it to Saturday and Sunday. The only difference is that storms out west may make a run for those along the Rio Grande during the evening hours. San Antonio is forecast to stay dry.
NEXT WEEK
Tropical moisture will spread into the area starting Monday. This means high humidity and a chance for rain. In this kind of scenario, downpours will randomly pop up during the afternoon hours. The rain won’t be for everyone, but those who do see it should get a good soaking!
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.