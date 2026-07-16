Flash Flood Emergencies and heavy rain targeting saturated areas

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE ABOVE

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Kerr County Flash Flood Emergency

Uvalde County Flash Flood Emergency

Extreme rainfall totals ranging from 8″ to 12″ over past 24 hours

FORECAST

Unfolding This Morning

Remain aware and heed all warning and evacuation calls this morning. River levels are rising quickly as heavy rainfall continues to move over Hunt, Ingram, and Kerrville. We are also monitoring tornado warning developing over Uvalde County.

The Guadalupe River gauge at Hunt has risen to more than 20 feet as of 4 am. This means the river is currently in the Moderate flood stage.

The Guadalupe River gauge at Kerrville has risen to nearly 14 ft as of 4 am, and is forecasted to eventually reach a height of 20 feet in the Major flood stage.

Additional Rainfall

Additional rainfall up to 12" forecasted through the morning. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Rain activity is expected to move north throughout the day, and result in continuous rainfall primarily over the Hill Country. By noon, we can expect additional bullseyes to develop across Hill Country counties with additional rainfall accumulations of 6″+. Remember, these bullseyes can develop anywhere.

We expect to see another break in rainfall in the late afternoon hours.

Extended Forecast

A drier and warmer pattern will come around during the weekend and next week.

Extended Forecast. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS