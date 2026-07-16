Residents living near Kicaster remain on alert after tornado warnings, more rain expected overnight

KICASTER, Texas – The rain eased Wednesday evening, but residents near Calaveras Lake and outside Kicaster said they were not ready to let their guard down after spending hours under tornado warnings.

The warnings were issued between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. as severe storms moved across parts of Bexar County. Although the area avoided the significant damage reported elsewhere in San Antonio, many people sought shelter and waited for the storms to pass.

Several drivers pulled into nearby gas stations to ride out the severe weather while monitoring changing conditions.

Among them were Katherine and Alexander Diaz, who were visiting from Oklahoma. Katherine, originally from San Antonio, said the family frequently returns to South Texas and often finds themselves tracking active weather.

“We come down almost once a month for family. But then for tracking, we’re almost always down here when something interesting is happening,” she said.

For others, the concern extended beyond their homes.

Armando Ojeda said his family was focused on protecting the livestock at their farm as the storms approached.

“We have livestock too, so yes, it’s worrying, but hopefully it won’t pass through where we live,” Ojeda said.

Ojeda said the severe weather was unlike anything he has witnessed growing up in the area.

“It’s the first time since I was born here, it’s the first time I’ve seen a tornado like this. It’s usually just very bad thunderstorms. It’s really crazy,” Ojeda added.

Although conditions improved later in the evening, forecasters continued to warn that additional rounds of rain could move through the area overnight.

Residents said they planned to stay weather-aware and remain indoors as they monitor changing conditions throughout the night.

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