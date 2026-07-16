Spurs rookie Jayden Quaintance undergoes successful surgery on right knee

Spurs rookie forward Jayden Quaintance (left) poses with his No. 22 jersey alongside Spurs general manager Brian Wright (right) on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs first-round pick Jayden Quaintance underwent successful surgery on his right knee to repair meniscus damage, the team announced Wednesday through a news release.

There is no immediate timeframe for his return. According to the Spurs, it is likely the 6-foot-10 forward will miss all of training camp and potentially a significant portion of the regular season.

Recommended Videos

It was known before the team selected Quaintance with the 20th-overall pick that he would need a second surgery on his right knee to clean up his meniscus.

The follow-up surgery comes after Quaintance tore his ACL in February 2025 while playing for Arizona State. He played in just four games last season for Kentucky.

After he was selected on draft night, Quaintance admitted he was still experiencing “a little pain” but expressed confidence in the Spurs’ medical staff to prioritize his long-term health.

Injury concerns were the main reason Quaintance fell in the NBA draft. He was once seen as a future lottery pick following his freshman season with the Sun Devils, where he earned Big 12 All-Defensive honors and set a freshman school record with 63 blocks.

The Spurs bought low on Quaintance, banking on their medical team’s assessment that he’ll return to full health and sustain a long NBA career. The forward just turned 19 years old on July 11.

Read more on KSAT Sports Now: