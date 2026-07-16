Mandatory evacuations issued for RV park in Schertz, city says

SCHERTZ, Texas – The City of Schertz is under a Disaster Declaration following severe flooding and weather, according to the social media post from the police department.

Flooding in Cibolo Creek caused the city to issue mandatory evacuations for all residents in the Pecan Grove RV Park, according to the news release.

Voluntary evacuations are recommended for people near the 200-300 blocks of Aviation Heights, Lone Oak, Rio Vista, Buffalo Valley South, areas along southern FM 78 and FM 1518 to Lisa Meadows.

Evacuation Maps can be found the city’s website.

The National Weather Service forecasts dangerous water levels to rise along the creek between 8:00 p.m. and 2 a.m.

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