Flash Flood Emergency now in effect for Boerne, south Kendall County, NWS says

BOERNE, Texas – Earlier Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Kendall County, which includes Boerne, until 4:15 p.m.

However, as of 12:25 p.m., NWS announced that Boerne and other portions of south Kendall County are under a Flash Flood Emergency until 8:15 p.m. The service described its latest alert as a “particularly dangerous situation.”

“Move to high ground if you are near Cibolo Creek or smaller tributaries,” NWS said in a post to X. “Turn Around, Don’t Drown if you encounter a flooded roadway!”

A Flash Flood Emergency is in effect for southern Kendall County, including the City of Boerne. THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION! Move to high ground if you are near Cibolo Creek or smaller tributaries. Turn Around, Don't Drown if you encounter a flooded roadway! pic.twitter.com/uhZVFJa8dp — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 15, 2026

According to the City of Boerne, officials have shut down River Road. Residents in the area are being encouraged to seek higher ground.

Officials said first responders have conducted rescues of two stalled vehicles at the intersection of Herff Road and River Road.

“This is a life-threatening weather event,” City of Boerne spokesperson Chris Shadrock said in an 11 a.m. social media post. “I don’t want to mince words about how serious this situation is. We are seeing flood conditions that we have not seen since 2015.”

Additionally, the city said the intersection of Main Street and River Road has also been closed due to flooding.

“If you are somewhere safe and not in danger, please stay there,” Shadrock said at 11 a.m. “Roads all across Boerne are flooded. Roads that don’t typically flood are flooded. Travel is discouraged all across the City of Boerne today until conditions improve.”

At this time, officials said a temporary shelter in town has been set up at the Boerne ISD Central Offices, which is located at 235 Johns Road. Residents are being asked to enter off Lohmann Street.

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

QUICK WEATHER LINKS