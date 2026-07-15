LIST: Businesses closed in northwest Bexar County after tornado causes damage

A large amount of debris in front of the movie theater’s entrance.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Due to tornado damage on Wednesday morning, multiple businesses in northwest Bexar County have closed for the time being.

The tornado touched down around 8 a.m. along Interstate 10 and The Rim, which is located near La Cantera Parkway.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas closed for the day

According to a Six Flags Fiesta Texas spokesperson, the park will remain closed on Wednesday since storms “interrupted” its power supply. No structural damage was reported, and all team members are safe.

“The safety of our guests and team members remains a key priority,” the park said. “Guests with tickets dated July 15, 2026, may use them on any public operating day during the 2026 season.”

Palladium, Bass Pro Shop, among other businesses closed

Santikos Palladium, the popular movie theater at The Rim, is also closed following tornado damage.

KSAT viewers shared numerous photos that showed a large amount of debris in front of the movie theater’s entrance.

In addition to the Palladium, Bass Pro Shop and Marshalls at The Rim are also closed on Wednesday.

Bluefin Sushi & Ramen at The Rim confirmed to KSAT’s Patty Santos that it had to close for the day.

The Rock at La Cantera

In a Facebook post, The Rock at La Cantera announced its closure for Wednesday.

“For the safety of our guests, Coyote Dog Park and Frost Plaza are closed,” the post said.

The watch party for the England and Argentina World Cup semi-final match was also canceled.

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