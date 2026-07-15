Reported tornado causes extensive damage at Northwest Side apartment complex, city says No one at the apartment complex was injured, an SAFD spokesperson says SAN ANTONIO – A Northwest Side apartment complex sustained significant damage after a reported tornado touched down Wednesday morning, a City of San Antonio spokesperson said.
The reported tornado touched down at approximately 8 a.m. at The Oasis San Antonio apartments located in the 6000 block of UTSA Boulevard, which is near Valero Way.
According to the spokesperson, no one at the apartment complex was injured.
Residents at the complex are currently in the process of being relocated, a San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson said.
The apartment’s roof was significantly damaged. A carport was also torn apart. KSAT captured video of the debris scattered around the property.
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About the Authors Katrina Webber headshot
Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.
Erica Hernandez headshot
Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.
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