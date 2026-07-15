Reported tornado causes extensive damage at Northwest Side apartment complex, city says

SAN ANTONIO – A Northwest Side apartment complex sustained significant damage after a reported tornado touched down Wednesday morning, a City of San Antonio spokesperson said.

The reported tornado touched down at approximately 8 a.m. at The Oasis San Antonio apartments located in the 6000 block of UTSA Boulevard, which is near Valero Way.

According to the spokesperson, no one at the apartment complex was injured.

Residents at the complex are currently in the process of being relocated, a San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson said.

The apartment’s roof was significantly damaged. A carport was also torn apart. KSAT captured video of the debris scattered around the property.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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