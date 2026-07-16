Cleanup, power restoration underway in San Antonio after severe weather, city says

Damage left behind after a tornado in northwest Bexar County on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – Cleanup efforts are underway after a tornado and severe weather caused significant damage across northwest San Antonio on Wednesday, the city said in a news release.

The storm impacted areas near the University of Texas at San Antonio, the Rim, Camp Bullis, Crown Ridge and the Dominion, the city said. Downed trees and scattered debris were among the damage.

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No injuries have been reported, according to the city.

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“The most significant structural damage occurred at the Oasis Apartments, 6023 UTSA Blvd., where a large section of the roof was torn from the building and three fourth-floor units were affected,” the city said.

The city said the American Red Cross is available to assist displaced residents with immediate needs. Residents needing assistance can call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Residents are also encouraged to report property damage from the storm by submitting a self-assessment survey through the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool. The city noted reporting damage is voluntary and does not replace filing a claim with an insurance provider, nor does it guarantee disaster relief.

>> LIVE COVERAGE: Tornado touched down in NW Bexar County, heavy rainfall and flooding in Hill Country

The city will provide debris collection service to residents in storm-affected areas. Debris should be placed at the curb, clear of vehicles and other obstructions. Residents needing help with debris, downed trees or a property damage assessment should call 311.

City staff removed 57 trees following storms this week, including 34 on Wednesday alone. Twenty low-water crossings were barricaded as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, with crews monitoring conditions overnight.

The city urges residents to monitor weather alerts avoid damaged areas, flooded roadways and downed power lines.

Anyone who comes across a downed power line should stay away and report it to CPS Energy at 210-353-HELP (4357). Residents who smell gas should immediately move to a safe location, call 911 and contact CPS Energy at the same number.

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