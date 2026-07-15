LIVE COVERAGE: Heavy rainfall, flooding remain factor in Hill Country, surrounding areas

The ongoing floods and heavy rainfall west of San Antonio and the Hill Country remain a significant factor on Wednesday morning.

KSAT has crews in the Alamo City, as well as in the surrounding areas, to check on the flooding and the road conditions.

>> UPDATE: Flooding ongoing along Highway 90, Hill Country; monitoring conditions in San Antonio

Rainfall continues to increase across the San Antonio area, with the heaviest activity over Frio, Medina and Uvalde counties.

Severe weather is also developing amongst this activity, with strong winds and rotation possible.

Expect to see more activity developing around San Antonio on Wednesday morning.

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