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LIVE COVERAGE: Heavy rainfall, flooding remain factor in Hill Country, surrounding areas

The heaviest weather activity is in Frio, Medina and Uvalde counties

Patty Santos, Reporter

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Madalynn Lambert, Reporter

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Priscilla Carraman, Manager of Content and Coverage

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Japhanie Gray, Anchor/Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

The ongoing floods and heavy rainfall west of San Antonio and the Hill Country remain a significant factor on Wednesday morning.

KSAT has crews in the Alamo City, as well as in the surrounding areas, to check on the flooding and the road conditions.

>> UPDATE: Flooding ongoing along Highway 90, Hill Country; monitoring conditions in San Antonio

Rainfall continues to increase across the San Antonio area, with the heaviest activity over Frio, Medina and Uvalde counties.

Severe weather is also developing amongst this activity, with strong winds and rotation possible.

Expect to see more activity developing around San Antonio on Wednesday morning.

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