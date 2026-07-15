LIVE COVERAGE: Heavy rainfall, flooding remain factor in Hill Country, surrounding areas The heaviest weather activity is in Frio, Medina and Uvalde counties
The ongoing floods and heavy rainfall west of San Antonio and the Hill Country remain a significant factor on Wednesday morning.
KSAT has crews in the Alamo City, as well as in the surrounding areas, to check on the flooding and the road conditions.
>> UPDATE: Flooding ongoing along Highway 90, Hill Country; monitoring conditions in San Antonio
Rainfall continues to increase across the San Antonio area, with the heaviest activity over Frio, Medina and Uvalde counties.
Severe weather is also developing amongst this activity, with strong winds and rotation possible.
Expect to see more activity developing around San Antonio on Wednesday morning.
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About the Authors Patty Santos headshot
Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017.
She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.
Shelby Ebertowski headshot
Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
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