Water rescue tips: What to do if caught in floodwaters

Water rescues remain a concern in Bexar County and surrounding areas as rain continues to fall across the region.

Officials in Uvalde and Medina counties say there were no deaths following more than two dozen water rescues Tuesday.

Creeks flooded quickly throughout Medina and Uvalde counties, and a good Samaritan jumped in to help a man who was swept into Elm Creek — catching the dramatic rescue on video. Both men made it out safely.

What to do if you encounter floodwaters

The best way to remain safe around floodwaters is to avoid them entirely. If you encounter a flood, do not drive through it.

If you are caught in rising floodwaters, the most important step is to exit your vehicle and seek higher ground, according to AAA.

In the rescue video from Sabinal, the good Samaritan can be heard encouraging the other man to grab onto a tree and keep himself above water — a move AAA says is critical.

Texas Game Warden Derek Grimsby spoke with KSAT’s Weather Authority team Tuesday morning in Sabinal, warning that floodwaters are often deeper and more dangerous than they appear.

“If you don’t have to travel through these affected areas, don’t travel. It’s that simple,” Grimsby said. “If you see water over the road, even though it looks shallow, nothing says that that bridge or roadway is still there. So let’s just not go through the water. Let’s turn around. Let’s find a different route.”

Residents should also make sure emergency alerts are activated on their phones. If a Flash Flood Warning is issued for your area, officials recommend staying off the roads, finding an alternate route or waiting for conditions to improve.

Several roadways in Bexar County remain closed Wednesday due to flooding. Remember: Turn around, don’t drown.

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