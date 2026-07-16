LIVE COVERAGE: Flash Flood Emergencies issued in Kerr, Uvalde counties

KSAT has crews in the Hill Country and Bexar County as severe weather continues to affect South Central Texas.

At the moment, Flash Flood Emergencies are in effect for Kerr and Uvalde counties.

>> Flash Flood Emergencies and heavy rain targeting saturated areas

River levels are rising quickly as heavy rainfall continues to move over Hunt, Ingram and Kerrville.

The Guadalupe River gauge at Hunt has risen to more than 20 feet as of 4 a.m. Thursday. This means the river is currently in the moderate flood stage.

The Guadalupe River gauge at Kerrville has risen to nearly 14 feet as of 4 a.m. Thursday and is forecasted to eventually reach a height of 20 feet in the major flood stage.

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