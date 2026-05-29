Ex-La Pryor ISD superintendent arrested on child injury charge, Zavala County Sheriff’s Office says

LA PRYOR, Texas – Former La Pryor Independent School District superintendent William Arevalo, who was placed on paid leave pending an investigation into an alleged assault, was arrested, according to the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Arevalo was arrested on Wednesday on a charge of injury to a child.

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An arrest warrant was issued following the investigation, which began while he was serving as superintendent, according to the sheriff’s office.

Arevalo was placed on paid leave in February 2025. An incident report obtained by KSAT 12 states that Arevalo allegedly grabbed a 6-year-old girl by the arm and dragged her into a classroom.

The sheriff’s office said the case was presented to the Zavala County grand jury, which returned a true bill of indictment.

The Zavala County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division handled the investigation.

The 293rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case, according to the sheriff’s office.

KSAT has reached out to La Pryor ISD for comment regarding Arevalo’s arrest.

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