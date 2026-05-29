Gillespie County house explosion likely caused by propane gas leak, sheriff’s office says

Damage sustained in a May 27, 2026, house explosion in Gillespie County.

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas – The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office released its preliminary findings of what investigators believe led up to a house explosion Wednesday morning.

Deputies said the likely cause of the explosion was a propane gas leak.

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The blast injured two people at a home in The Overlook at Bear Creek subdivision, which is located approximately nine miles south of Fredericksburg near U.S. Highway 87.

The explosion, which ignited just before 8:30 a.m., happened after one of the residents attempted to use the stove, GCSO said. The first sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene just before 8:40 a.m.

Both residents were rushed to San Antonio-area hospitals for further treatment.

Investigators said the home is lined with propane and electric utilities, but the source of the gas leak remains unclear at this time.

Deputies later learned that a Tuesday night power outage may have affected appliances or pilot lights, and that a buildup of propane gas over time could have also contributed to the explosion.

According to the sheriff’s office, ammunition stored in the home discharged during the explosion due to extreme heat.

GCSO said its investigation remains ongoing.

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