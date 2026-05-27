2 hospitalized after house explosion in Gillespie County, fire officials say

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas – Two people were taken to hospitals in the San Antonio area after a house exploded in Gillespie County, according to Fredericksburg Fire/EMS.

Crews were dispatched to the explosion around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in The Overlook at Bear Creek subdivision, which is located around nine miles south of Fredericksburg off U.S. Highway 87.

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Upon arrival, the crews found that the home was “fully involved in fire,” Fredericksburg Fire/EMS said. One of the two people injured was airlifted to a San Antonio area hospital for treatment.

There are no road closures at this time. However, officials said that people should avoid the area to allow first responders to access the scene safely.

“This appears to be an isolated incident, with no further damage to the surrounding community,” Fredericksburg Fire/EMS said.

No further evacuations are expected to happen following the explosion, authorities said.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation by the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Fredericksburg and the Gillespie County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Several other agencies also responded to the scene, including the Comfort Volunteer Fire Department, Willow City Volunteer Fire & Rescue, and others.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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