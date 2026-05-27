New Braunfels man killed in Guadalupe County motorcycle crash, DPS says Officials say Aden Kyle Waters, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene Caution tape with police lights (KSAT 12 News) GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A New Braunfels man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Guadalupe County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).
Troopers responded to the crash just before 11 p.m. on May 22 along Schuenemann Road, which is located north of Old Luling Road.
The motorcyclist, identified as 20-year-old Aden Kyle Waters, was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.
Waters was riding a white Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on Schuenemann Road when he traveled off the road, overcorrected a turn and crashed into a fence, troopers said.
DPS said its investigation is ongoing. Further information was not readily available.
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About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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