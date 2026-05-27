New Braunfels man killed in Guadalupe County motorcycle crash, DPS says

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A New Braunfels man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Guadalupe County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Troopers responded to the crash just before 11 p.m. on May 22 along Schuenemann Road, which is located north of Old Luling Road.

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The motorcyclist, identified as 20-year-old Aden Kyle Waters, was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

Waters was riding a white Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on Schuenemann Road when he traveled off the road, overcorrected a turn and crashed into a fence, troopers said.

DPS said its investigation is ongoing. Further information was not readily available.

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