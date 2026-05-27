Kirby neighbors wake up to downed trees, damage after storm

KIRBY, Texas – People in Kirby woke up on Wednesday to storm damage in their neighborhood.

A Tornado Warning was issued for the area Tuesday night, but as of Wednesday morning, a tornado has not been confirmed.

However, the storm left behind damage to trees, vehicles and homes near Gordoon Cooper Drive and Crest Lane.

>>KSAT crews, viewers capture stalled and submerged vehicles, lightning strikes in San Antonio

KSAT cameras caught one tree in front of a home split into three, with its branches falling on a woman’s car.

One neighbor told KSAT that a carport collapsed, and a large metal piece from it traveled four houses down the street.

>>Watching a few more storms south of SA this morning, plus updated rainfall totals

According to KSAT Weather Authority meteorologist Justin Horne, totals from Tuesday night’s storms averaged between 1-2 inches.

KSAT has reached out to the City of Kirby to ask if they’ve received any reports of injuries or rescues.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

We want to see what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Share photos and videos with us using KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on air and online.