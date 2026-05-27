Watching a few more storms south of SA this morning, plus updated rainfall totals

Rainfall totals since yesterday (as of 5am on 5/27)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

STORMS SOUTH OF SA: Another round of storms affecting southern counties

RAINFALL: Totals from last night’s storms averaged 1-2″

QUIETER PATTERN AHEAD: We’ll get a chance to dry out next few days

FORECAST

THIS MORNING

After a busy overnight, another round of storms is moving west to east across the southern part of our viewing area. This activity will stay mainly south of San Antonio. However, some light rain could briefly push into the city for a time this morning. This area of storms will push east of us by mid-morning.

THIS AFTERNOON

Skies will begin to clear around midday and we’ll see quite a bit of sun by late afternoon. Still, highs today will only reach the low-80s. It will be humid thanks to yesterday’s rainfall.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

RAINFALL TOTALS/DAMAGE REPORTS

Most of the San Antonio picked up at least 1″ of rainfall overnight. Higher totals were noted across Kendall County and parts of Frio County. Thankfully, damage reports, so far, have been minimal. If you sustained any damage, make sure and upload your pictures to KSAT Connect.

Rainfall totals since yesterday (as of 5am on 5/27) (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

QUIETER WEATHER AHEAD

Thursday and Friday will generally be dry. The Saturday night through Monday timeframe brings a chance for isolated showers and storms (30%).

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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