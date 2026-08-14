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Local News

TEA ACCOUNTABILITY RATINGS: Latest grades show mixed results for San Antonio-area school districts

Take a look at how San Antonio-area districts were graded for 2025-26

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Patty Santos, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

FILE: A student takes notes during instruction at the Xavier Academy on August 23, 2021, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Brandon Bell, 2021 Getty Images)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The latest Texas Education Agency ratings show several major San Antonio-area school districts are still facing academic performance challenges.

The state ratings, released Friday morning, are intended to measure how districts and campuses are performing across three areas: student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps.

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Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath attended New Braunfels ISD’s Oak Run Middle School for a news conference on the release of the ratings.

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The categories look at factors such as academic outcomes, year-to-year growth and how well schools are serving different student groups.

Here’s how the top districts in the San Antonio area performed in the 2025-26 ratings:

  • San Antonio ISD:
    • Overall: C
    • Student achievement: C
    • School progress: C
    • Closing the gaps: C
    • 2024-25: C
  • North East ISD:
    • Overall: B
    • Student achievement: C
    • School progress: B
    • Closing the gaps: B
    • 2024-25: C
  • Northside ISD:
    • Overall: C
    • Student achievement: C
    • School progress: C
    • Closing the gaps: C
    • 2024-25: C
  • Alamo Heights ISD
    • Overall: B
    • Student achievement: A
    • School progress: B
    • Closing the gaps: B
    • 2024-25: B
  • Boerne ISD:
    • Overall: A
    • Student achievement: A
    • School progress: B
    • Closing the gaps: A
    • 2024-25: A
  • Comal ISD:
    • Overall: B
    • Student achievement: B
    • School progress: B
    • Closing the gaps: B
    • 2024-25: B
  • East Central ISD:
    • Overall: C
    • Student achievement: C
    • School progress: C
    • Closing the gaps: C
    • 2024-25: C
  • Harlandale ISD:
    • Overall: C
    • Student achievement: D
    • School progress: C
    • Closing the gaps: C
    • 2024-25: D
  • Judson ISD:
    • Overall: C
    • Student achievement: C
    • School progress: C
    • Closing the gaps: D
    • 2024-25: D
  • Somerset ISD:
    • Overall: B
    • Student achievement: B
    • School progress: A
    • Closing the gaps: B
    • 2024-25: B
  • South San Antonio ISD:
    • Overall: C
    • Student achievement: D
    • School progress: C
    • Closing the gaps: C
    • 2024-25: D

The ratings offer one snapshot of school performance and are used by the state to identify campuses and districts that may need additional support or intervention.

Click here to see more rankings.

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